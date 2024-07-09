Reminder: Duval County bus registration for 2024-25 school year now open

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Attention Duval County families! The 2024-25 Duval County Public Schools school year bus registration is now open.

Register by July 15 to ensure your child has a bus stop assignment by the first day of school on August 12. Late registrations may lead to delays, so don’t wait!

DCPS Registration Process:

Log into the parent/guardian Focus account.

account. Select your child’s name.

Navigate to Child Info .

. Go to Forms .

. Select the 24-25 Transportation Registration Form.

Review the address (the primary address determines the bus assignment).

If the address is correct, select “Yes” for “Does Your Child Need Bus Transportation.”



If the address is incorrect, contact your child’s school to update it before proceeding.

Click Submit Request.

Repeat these steps for any additional students in the family.

Finding Your Child’s Bus Stop Information:

Bus stop information will be available once students are registered in the Parent Focus Account.

Log in to your parent/guardian Focus account. Select your child’s name.

Navigate to Child Info.

Select Transportation from the list.

Bus stop assignments may take up to 10 business days to display in Focus after registration. For the 2024-2025 school year, bus stop assignments will start displaying in Focus on Monday, July 29, 2024. If bus stop information is needed while updates are on hold, register your student and call (904)-858-6200 for assistance.

Note :

All students, except those in an ESE self-contained program, must register for transportation each year.

You must have a Linked Parent Account to register for a bus.

For more information and a tutorial on how to register, visit www.duvalschools.org/busregistration.

Below is a video provided by DCPS on how to register:

