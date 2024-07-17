Local

REPLAY: Mayor Donna Deegan explains ‘lean’ budget, investments in crime prevention

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Jacksonville, FL — From potential to progress - Mayor Donna Deegan’s $1.92 billion budget landed before Jacksonville City Council this week.

Council members will spend much of the rest of the summer picking apart the proposed spending plan before the fiscal year begins October 1.

Jacksonville’s Morning News sat down with Mayor Deegan to detail her priorities, where cuts will be made, crime prevention spending and more.

LISTEN: Jacksonville’s Morning News Spotlight with Mayor Deegan

Deegan defended her proposal to dip into the general reserve fund for six specific projects, saying the reserve fund is very healthy and performing above its target. She says several past budgets have also drawn from the reserve fund.

