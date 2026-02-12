Report says 1 in 3 workers take time off after breakups

Workers tend to take time off when they’re sick or going on vacation, but a new survey says workers are taking time off due to heartbreak.

According to the resume template site Zety, after surveying over 1,000 people, 1 in 3 U.S. workers are taking time off following a breakup, or heartbreak leave. “Those same amount believe employers should offer heartbreak leave, which sounds a little unconventional but it’s something workers are asking for,” says Jasmine Escalera, a career expert over at Zety."

Escalera says Gen Zers are more likely to take time off after a breakup. “[W]hich makes sense, because this is the group of individuals who have always grown up really leading the charge that mental health in the workplace is important, and the wellbeing at work is equally important,” says Escalera.

One of the results that surprised Escalera is that men are more likely to take time off following a breakup than women. “People might think it would be women who would be more willing to do it. This was surprising, because it actually made me think that potentially women feel like they had to push through much more than men do in the workplace,” adds Escalera.

You can read more about heartbreak leave as well as the full results of the survey on Zety’s website. You can hear more about how to implement heartbreak leave in the office in the full interview.

