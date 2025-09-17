Report: Teen arrested after social media threats to ‘shoot up’ St. Johns County Charlie Kirk vigil

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Augustine teenager is facing felony charges of written/electronic threats of mass shooting/terrorism for what the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said she posted on Snapchat Saturday.

Imayen Ekanem, 18, was arrested Sunday after allegedly posting a threatening message on her Snapchat account related to a vigil for Charlie Kirk, according to a St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Ekanem made the post after finishing her shift at Zaxby’s on Tylers Way, the report states. “The defendant admitted to making a post on her Snapchat (Social Media App) private story including a screenshot for a local St. Johns County vigil following the Charlie Kirk murder,” the report states.

According to the sheriff’s office, a screenshot of Ekanem post with overlaid text states, “unt unt not on my bday” and “whoever goes is getting shot up.”

The post was viewed by an unknown number of Snapchat users, and it was reported to law enforcement, leading to Ekanem’s arrest, the report states. Ekanem was booked into the St. Johns County Jail with no bond set. She provided consent for a search of her cellphone, which was used to make the post, the report states.

“During the interview with the defendant, she admitted to having a disagreement with the views of Charlie Kirk, specifically his topics on gun violence,” the report states.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.