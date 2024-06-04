Residents in St. Johns County warned of calls claiming to be from sheriff’s office

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents not to fall for calls or voicemails claiming to be law enforcement.

As scammers are becoming more creative, the department said not to fall victim.

“The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office continues to hear about residents impacted by the ‘Sheriff’s Scam,” the department said. “If you receive this call/voicemail or one similar from sone claiming to be calling you from SJSO, it is not real.”

The department wants residents to know:

SJSO will never contact you and attempt to collect money over the phone.

SJSO will not contact you and ask for personal identifying information over the phone.

SJSO does not call people and tell them they have warrants for their arrest.

The sheriff’s office said if you have a concern and wish to meet with a deputy concerning the scam, call 904-824-8304.

