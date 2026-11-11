Retired Army Colonel Chris Budihas talks Iran war, military leadership and Veterans’ benefits

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Retired Army Colonel Chris Budihas joined Kristine Bellino on WOKV’s Jacksonville’s Morning News In Depth to talk about the war in Iran, military leadership and how decisions in Washington could affect American service members.

Concerns about the war in Iran

Budihas said he is concerned about how the United States has handled the war in Iran.

While he does not support Iran having nuclear weapons, he believes the military response could have been handled better.

He also questioned what the United States is trying to accomplish and how the conflict will eventually end.

According to Budihas, the war and the economy played a major role in the Republican Party’s losses during the midterm elections.

He said the results could also create more political disagreements in Washington, which could affect important military decisions.

Budihas also shared concerns about military leadership, saying some civilian leaders may not have enough experience to make major military decisions.

He believes military leaders should be able to give their professional advice and have that advice taken seriously.

Why military injury records matter

One of the biggest concerns Budihas brought up was how injuries from the Iran war are being recorded.

He explained that the way an injury is classified can affect the benefits a service member receives, even years after leaving the military.

Budihas shared some of his own military experience, saying he was involved in several incidents involving roadside bombs, also known as IEDs.

He explained that some injuries, especially brain injuries, can cause problems much later in life.

If those injuries are not properly recorded, veterans may have a harder time proving they happened during military service.

That could make it more difficult for them to receive disability benefits and other support.

“If we say we’re going to take care of our people, let’s take care of them,” Budihas said.

He believes service members and their families should not have to fight for benefits because of how an injury was documented.

Questions about military leadership

The conversation also turned to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and President Donald Trump’s military decisions.

Budihas questioned Hegseth’s qualifications and said he is concerned about how military leaders are being treated.

He also explained that these problems are not new and have happened under previous administrations.

Another issue he brought up was the military’s growing use of technology.

Budihas said drones and other equipment can be useful, but the military cannot forget about the people doing the work.

He believes training and having the right people in leadership positions are just as important as having advanced technology.

Florida Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins joins the discussion

Later in the show, Florida Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins joined Kristine and Budihas to discuss the election results and what they could mean for Florida and the country.

Budihas asked Collins if political disagreements in Washington could take attention away from important issues, including the wars in Iran and Ukraine.

Collins said he shares those concerns and hopes political disagreements will not interfere with military operations.

The conversation also covered the future of the Republican Party in Florida.

Collins said the party needs to listen to voters, especially when it comes to the cost of living and other everyday concerns.

He also talked about the importance of improving communication and earning back voters’ trust.

When asked about his own future, Collins said he is open to different opportunities, whether in government, business or nonprofit work.

Looking ahead

Budihas said the United States needs a better long-term plan when it comes to military conflicts.

He believes decisions made today could affect the country, its military and its veterans for years to come.

He also stressed the importance of making sure American service members receive the support they need, both during and after their military careers.

You can hear more from Chris Budihas on First Coast Military Life, airing Sundays at 8 a.m. on WOKV. The show is also available as a podcast.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

[ Read more local news from WOKV ]

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group