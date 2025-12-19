Retired police lieutenant provides insight on Brown University investigation

Investigators are looking into a possible link between the shooting at Brown University earlier this month and the death of a MIT professor. Retired police lieutenant and host of the Watching Your Six podcast, Steve Hauck, shared his insight on the investigation and if there were any mistakes made.

Hauck says that early on, there appears a connection was made using technology called LPRs or license plate readers. “They were able to, from an eyewitness, get a vehicle description early on from Brown University, and they were able to track that. These LPRs are used throughout the country, both mobily on police cars but also on bridges and locations when you enter and leave states, so it’s not uncommon to pick up on that. If they were able to enter that plate number or that vehicle description into the database, then what would is when he passed over into Massachusetts, they would have data to show that the vehicle and dates and times, and all that such. Sometimes they can even get a picture of who’s driving the vehicle. So it appears they have a timeline, and they were able to see that vehicle in the area of the MIT professor’s home just before he was killed,” says Hauck.

