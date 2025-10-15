Riverfront Plaza in Downtown Jacksonville takes shape, and some construction nears completion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is getting a closer look at the latest progress and vision behind the transformation of Riverfront Plaza.

Construction on phase 1 of the project at the former site of the Jacksonville landing is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

“The building is pretty much completed,” Jill Enz said, the city’s parks project manager. “The playground is underway.”

Between a playground, a splash pad, and shade structures, this waterfront space was designed to welcome visitors of all ages.

“There is a large lawn area that will get programmed, then people can hang out there every day or when events are happening,” Enz said.

The project’s lead designer shared a drone video with Action News Jax showing the progress that’s been made as construction crews work on an elevated destination playground on top of a park pavilion building.

The park pavilion building will house a small café space, restrooms, mechanical rooms, and storage space to support the park.

That is all part of phase 1 of the project, which should be completed by the end of the year.

Phase 2 will include a beer garden, rain garden, and a bike and pedestrian connection to the main street bridge. Crews will start working on it in early 2026.

The full park is expected to be done by 2027, with the goal of bringing more families and visitors to the heart of Downtown.

“Opening up the waterfront again to views coming down Laura Street and making it really a premier location and park space downtown is going to be really great for the citizens,” Enz said.

