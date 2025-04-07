Ronald McDonald House Charities of Jacksonville hosting annual McGala

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ronald McDonald House Charities have been serving Jacksonville for over 36 years, providing lodging, meals, transportation and a community of care to critically ill and injured children and their families who need to be near a hospital for treatment.

The McGala is the organization’s biggest fundraising event, dedicated to recognizing their community partners and the families they serve throughout the year.

Kemal Gasper, Vice President of Community Engagement at VyStar Credit Union and Claire Chinn, Development Manager of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Jacksonville, discussed the fundraising event and the mission of RMHCJ on Jacksonville’s Morning News.

“A lot happens, magic happens, fundraising happens but I think the mission is really tolled of what the Ronald McDonald House is doing. So when you think of family that needs care we have first class institutions here, UF Health, Nemours, Wilson’s, Brooks and families come and where do the families stay and youth are getting the critical care they need and imagine having to sleep in the hospital and then where do you cook your meals and where do you wash your clothes and you’re in this crisis and you don’t have that network of other people and the Ronald McDonald House brings that together, 300 beds, amazing connectivity to the community and it makes what these families are going through so much easier,” said Gasper.

Ronald McDonald House serves over 1,500 people both locally and abroad who are seeing treatment in Jacksonville.

“Majority of our families really come from like the Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia mainly because we are a hub for world class pediatric medical care with some of our wonderful hospital partners. Families are able to come the night before, rest, relax, have a wonderful meal, sit around a table of people who are going through the same thing that they are, so they are nice and relaxed before a big appointment the next day. So, we do see families from around the world but majority from Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia,” says Chinn.

RMHCJ community partners play a key role in the organization’s mission, with VyStar Credit Union serving as the Title Sponsor of this year’s McGala.

“As a credit union we want to make sure that our members and members of the community are financially stable, they’re financially fit. This is a great way that VyStar can give to an organization that’s helping families save on costs,” said Gasper.

This fundraising event will be at the Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa on April 26th.

For more information on tickets or donations, visit https://rmhcjacksonville.org/





©2025 Cox Media Group