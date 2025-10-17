Ronald McDonald House Jacksonville gears up for a busy season

Jacksonville, Fla. — Now through October 24th, VyStar Credit Union is partnering with Ronald McDonald House Jacksonville to support their mission through teddy bears.

Teddy bears can be dropped off at any VyStar branch or purchased through the wish list found at Ronald McDonald House Jacksonville website rmhcjacksonville.org.

VyStar is also the hosting sponsor for the Light Up the House 5k & Block Party on November 15th. Registration is open now on the website, with registration donations below:

October 1st through November 14th: $45

Race Day: $50

Children 12 and under: $25 ($30 on race day)

WOKV’s Benjamin Fridkis spoke with Ronald McDonald House Chief Development Officer Megan Weinstein and VyStar Credit Union Vice President of Community Engagement Kemal Gasper about the drive and more upcoming events.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group