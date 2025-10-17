Local

Ronald McDonald House Jacksonville gears up for a busy season

By Ben Fridkis
Ronald McDonald House Jacksonville Now through October 24th, VyStar Credit Union is partnering with Ronald McDonald House Jacksonville to support their mission through teddy bears.
By Ben Fridkis

Jacksonville, Fla. — Now through October 24th, VyStar Credit Union is partnering with Ronald McDonald House Jacksonville to support their mission through teddy bears.

Teddy bears can be dropped off at any VyStar branch or purchased through the wish list found at Ronald McDonald House Jacksonville website rmhcjacksonville.org.

VyStar is also the hosting sponsor for the Light Up the House 5k & Block Party on November 15th. Registration is open now on the website, with registration donations below:

  • October 1st through November 14th: $45
  • Race Day: $50
  • Children 12 and under: $25 ($30 on race day)

WOKV’s Benjamin Fridkis spoke with Ronald McDonald House Chief Development Officer Megan Weinstein and VyStar Credit Union Vice President of Community Engagement Kemal Gasper about the drive and more upcoming events.

Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Read more local news from WOKV

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Ben Fridkis

Ben Fridkis

Benjamin Fridkis is overnight producer for the Jacksonville Morning News. He is part of Jacksonville’s largest radio news team that updates and presents the latest stories every weekday morning from 5am to 9am.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News