Caught in Clay; fugitive from Jamaica sentenced to 4 years in jail for state-wide cellphone scheme

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Department of Justice announced a fugitive from Jamaica was sentenced to more than four years and six months in federal prison for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

According to a plea agreement, Rohan Conrad Campbell, 50, entered a cellphone store in Clay County on Aug. 5, 2017. Campbell used a fraudulently established account and a counterfeit Washington state driver’s license. He obtained multiple cell phones.

On Aug. 15, 2017, Campbell once again attempted the scheme to obtain more cell phones with a different victim’s identity. However, a store employee recognized Campbell and called the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Court documents said that Campbell provided deputies with a counterfeit driver’s license of a third victim. As deputies were talking with him, Campbell attempted to run but was caught.

Authorities eventually discovered the extent of his crimes.

“Further investigation by the CCSO and U.S. Secret Service determined that Campbell had set up numerous fraudulent accounts using counterfeit identification documents in the identity of 10 different victims,” a statement from the Department of Justice read. “He obtained thousands of dollars of cellphones from multiple stores in Florida.”

But the crime didn’t end in Clay County.

After being released on pre-trial supervision, Campbell fled the jurisdiction in August 2019.

“Campbell remained a fugitive for more than three years until law enforcement in Florida arrested him in early 2013,” the DOJ statement said.

During sentencing, the court also ordered Campbell to forfeit $4,207 and pay restitution of just over $80,000 to the victims he defrauded. He pleaded guilty on Dec. 13, 2023.

