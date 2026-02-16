Salmonella outbreak linked to moringa powder capsules according to CDC

Ambrosia Brands, LLC is recalling multiple lots of Rosabella Moringa Capsules after the CDC and FDA reported an outbreak of Salmonella may be linked to the capsules.
Recalled products were sold nationwide through direct-to-consumer website tryrosabella.com and the Tik Tok Shop since February 2025. Unauthorized third party distributors may have also sold the capsules through ebay, Shein, or other sites. Anyone who purchased Rosabell Moringa capsules are asked to check lot numbers associated with the impacted lots.
The recall includes the following product lots and expiration dates:
|Lot
|Expiration Date
|5020591
|03/2027
|5020592
|03/2027
|5020593
|03/2027
|5020594
|03/2027
|5020595
|03/2027
|5020596
|03/2027
|5030246
|04/2027
|5030247
|04/2027
|5030248
|04/2027
|5030249
|04/2027
|5030250
|04/2027
|5030251
|04/2027
|5040270
|05/2027
|Lot
|Expiration Date
|5040271
|05/2027
|5040272
|05/2027
|5040273
|05/2027
|5040274
|05/2027
|5040275
|05/2027
|5040276
|05/2027
|5040277
|05/2027
|5040278
|05/2027
|5040279
|05/2027
|5050053
|6/2027
|5050054
|6/2027
|5050055
|6/2027
|5050056
|6/2027
|Lot
|Expiration Date
|5060069
|07/2027
|5060070
|07/2027
|5060071
|07/2027
|5060072
|07/2027
|5060073
|07/2027
|5060074
|07/2027
|5060075
|07/2027
|5060076
|07/2027
|5060077
|07/2027
|5060078
|07/2027
|5060079
|07/2027
|5060080
|07/2027
|5080084
|9/2027
|Lot
|Expiration Date
|5080085
|9/2027
|5080086
|9/2027
|5090107
|10/2027
|5090108
|10/2027
|5090109
|10/2027
|5090113
|10/2027
|5090114
|10/2027
|5090115
|10/2027
|5090116
|10/2027
|5090117
|10/2027
|5090118
|10/2027
|5100039
|11/2027
|5100048
|11/2027
Recalled capsules are packaged in white plastic bottles with the code printed on the bottom. No other Ambrosia Brands products are impacted by the recall.
At this time 7 illnesses resulting in 3 hospitalizations have been reported across the United States. The FDA and CDC have reported 3 illnesses may have been linked to the Rosabella Moringa Capsules.
Anyone who has purchased the lots are asked to dispose of the capsules immediately.
Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.
Most people with Salmonella infection recover without antibiotics. Infections with the strain associated with this outbreak may not be treatable with commonly recommended antibiotics.
