Salmonella outbreak linked to moringa powder capsules according to CDC

By Ben Fridkis
Moringa Powder Capsule Recall
Ambrosia Brands, LLC is recalling multiple lots of Rosabella Moringa Capsules after the CDC and FDA reported an outbreak of Salmonella may be linked to the capsules.

Recalled products were sold nationwide through direct-to-consumer website tryrosabella.com and the Tik Tok Shop since February 2025. Unauthorized third party distributors may have also sold the capsules through ebay, Shein, or other sites. Anyone who purchased Rosabell Moringa capsules are asked to check lot numbers associated with the impacted lots.

The recall includes the following product lots and expiration dates:

LotExpiration Date
502059103/2027
502059203/2027
502059303/2027
502059403/2027
502059503/2027
502059603/2027
503024604/2027
503024704/2027
503024804/2027
503024904/2027
503025004/2027
503025104/2027
504027005/2027
LotExpiration Date
504027105/2027
504027205/2027
504027305/2027
504027405/2027
504027505/2027
504027605/2027
504027705/2027
504027805/2027
504027905/2027
50500536/2027
50500546/2027
50500556/2027
50500566/2027
LotExpiration Date
506006907/2027
506007007/2027
506007107/2027
506007207/2027
506007307/2027
506007407/2027
506007507/2027
506007607/2027
506007707/2027
506007807/2027
506007907/2027
506008007/2027
50800849/2027
LotExpiration Date
50800859/2027
50800869/2027
509010710/2027
509010810/2027
509010910/2027
509011310/2027
509011410/2027
509011510/2027
509011610/2027
509011710/2027
509011810/2027
510003911/2027
510004811/2027

Recalled capsules are packaged in white plastic bottles with the code printed on the bottom. No other Ambrosia Brands products are impacted by the recall.

At this time 7 illnesses resulting in 3 hospitalizations have been reported across the United States. The FDA and CDC have reported 3 illnesses may have been linked to the Rosabella Moringa Capsules.

Anyone who has purchased the lots are asked to dispose of the capsules immediately.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Most people with Salmonella infection recover without antibiotics. Infections with the strain associated with this outbreak may not be treatable with commonly recommended antibiotics.

