Salmonella outbreak linked to moringa powder capsules according to CDC

Ambrosia Brands, LLC is recalling multiple lots of Rosabella Moringa Capsules after the CDC and FDA reported an outbreak of Salmonella may be linked to the capsules.

Recalled products were sold nationwide through direct-to-consumer website tryrosabella.com and the Tik Tok Shop since February 2025. Unauthorized third party distributors may have also sold the capsules through ebay, Shein, or other sites. Anyone who purchased Rosabell Moringa capsules are asked to check lot numbers associated with the impacted lots.

The recall includes the following product lots and expiration dates:

Lot Expiration Date 5020591 03/2027 5020592 03/2027 5020593 03/2027 5020594 03/2027 5020595 03/2027 5020596 03/2027 5030246 04/2027 5030247 04/2027 5030248 04/2027 5030249 04/2027 5030250 04/2027 5030251 04/2027 5040270 05/2027

Lot Expiration Date 5040271 05/2027 5040272 05/2027 5040273 05/2027 5040274 05/2027 5040275 05/2027 5040276 05/2027 5040277 05/2027 5040278 05/2027 5040279 05/2027 5050053 6/2027 5050054 6/2027 5050055 6/2027 5050056 6/2027

Lot Expiration Date 5060069 07/2027 5060070 07/2027 5060071 07/2027 5060072 07/2027 5060073 07/2027 5060074 07/2027 5060075 07/2027 5060076 07/2027 5060077 07/2027 5060078 07/2027 5060079 07/2027 5060080 07/2027 5080084 9/2027

Lot Expiration Date 5080085 9/2027 5080086 9/2027 5090107 10/2027 5090108 10/2027 5090109 10/2027 5090113 10/2027 5090114 10/2027 5090115 10/2027 5090116 10/2027 5090117 10/2027 5090118 10/2027 5100039 11/2027 5100048 11/2027

Recalled capsules are packaged in white plastic bottles with the code printed on the bottom. No other Ambrosia Brands products are impacted by the recall.

At this time 7 illnesses resulting in 3 hospitalizations have been reported across the United States. The FDA and CDC have reported 3 illnesses may have been linked to the Rosabella Moringa Capsules.

Anyone who has purchased the lots are asked to dispose of the capsules immediately.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Most people with Salmonella infection recover without antibiotics. Infections with the strain associated with this outbreak may not be treatable with commonly recommended antibiotics.

