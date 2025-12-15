Salvation Army to distribute Christmas gifts to 2,000 children at Angel Tree Event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Salvation Army of Northeast Florida will host its annual Angel Tree Distribution Day on Wednesday, Dec. 17, providing Christmas gifts to thousands of local families.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the former Regency Beall’s Department Store, located at 860 Commerce Center Drive. Hundreds of parents and guardians are expected to attend as they pick up gifts for children registered in the Angel Tree program.

This year, the Salvation Army will distribute toys, clothing, and other items to approximately 2,000 children across Northeast Florida. The gifts were made possible through the generosity of community donors and local businesses who sponsored angels throughout the holiday season.

Angel Tree Distribution Day is also a major volunteer effort, with dozens of community members giving their time to help organize, sort, and distribute gifts. Salvation Army leaders say the event not only brings holiday joy to children but also offers families relief during a time when many are facing financial challenges.

