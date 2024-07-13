Salvation Army’s Register to Ring now open for sign up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You can now sign up for The Salvation Army of Northeast Florida’s Register to Ring.

You’ll help raise money for social services assistance, homeless shelters, disaster relief, children’s programs, rehabilitation services, anti-human trafficking, and more by being a bell ringer.

According to The Salvation Army, it serves more than 25 million people across America each year.

By volunteering for two hours, you can help raise enough money to feed a family of four for an entire week.

You can register here or email Hannah.sharp@uss.salvationarmy.org.

