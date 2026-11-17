JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday night, San Marco residents say they feel closer to relief now that a noise study is approved for their neighborhood. Neighbors have been complaining about the blaring train horns in the area. It took six years to get the ball rolling on this, and the price tag for the study is $90,000.

Near the train tracks, neighbors told Action News Jax a solution would be priceless.

“It’s kind of a nuisance,” said San Marco resident Katie Ruge.

Sleeping and work-from-home days can be a pain for Ruge.

“I mute my microphone on Teams because it, like, picks up the audio on my microphone, and I’m like, I don’t want you guys to hear the train going off in the background,” Ruge said.

She’s lived in San Marco for nearly two years. As a fairly new neighbor, she now shares the same concerns as people who have lived here for decades. Action News Jax told you in 2018 when neighbors sounded the alarm about the loud train in hopes of finding a solution. One created a petition asking the city for a quiet zone.

“It’s all night long, so there’s no break from the train,” Ruge said.

Concerns like these have landed. Just last week, the city of Jacksonville pushed this ordinance forward. It would fund a noise study for a proposed 24-hour railway quiet zone in San Marco. City documents say, according to the Federal Railroad Administration, localities may designate segments of a rail line with one or more consecutive crossings as “quiet zones,” provided they meet certain safety requirements.

While the study won’t mean immediate results, neighbors agree it’s a step forward.

“I’m immediately excited about that,” Ruge said.

One neighbor told Action News Jax she has cracks in her ceiling from the impact of the train shaking her home. Making the area a quiet zone would be a big help.

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