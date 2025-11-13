Santa Claus coming to the Orange Park Mall

ORANGE PARK, Fla — The Orange Park Mall is kicking off the holiday festivities with the arrival of beloved Christmas icon, Santa Claus.

The event will take place on Saturday, November 15, starting at 11 a.m. at the JCPenney Court. Guests can take part in face painting, write a letter to Santa, and have some “iced hot chocolate.” The mall says Papa Elf will host an interactive story time event at 11:30 before Santa’s arrival. Kids can also take part in workshop-themed games like the Etch A Sketch Toy Station, where they can help Santa create new toys.

The Clay County Animal Shelter will be at the event with dogs available for adoption.

The mall says pictures with Santa will be available through Wednesday, December 24. You can find more details on the event on the Orange Park Mall website.

