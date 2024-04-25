Saturday: Prescription Take Back Day could save a life

Local

Jacksonville, Fl — We all have unused or expired prescriptions in our home, perhaps within reach of young children or curious teenagers. There is a safe, environmentally-friendly way to dispose of these drugs this Saturday, Prescription Take Back Day.

Florida Poison Control will host drop offs at four locations in Duval County, and several other sites around NE Florida from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

At UF Health North, Florida Poison Information Center and Duval Health Department will give out free Narcan. Narcan reverses opioid overdoses and saves lives.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recently released a report on unintentional pediatric poisonings, finding that 98 children under the age of 5 died from poisonings in 2022. That’s a 66% increase from 2021.

The report found increased injuries from poisonings involving acetaminophen and ibuprofen from 2021 to 2022.




