Sawgrass Marriott Hotel evacuated after fire

Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. — An early morning fire at the Sawgrass Marriott Hotel forced an evacuation.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue told Action News Jax that a fire started in an electrical room around 4 a.m. Saturday.

No hotel rooms were affected, but we were told a hotel worker was treated for smoke inhalation.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Fire at the Sawgrass Marriott The fire forced an evacuation around 4 a.m. on Saturday. (Credit: St. Johns Co. Fire Rescue)

