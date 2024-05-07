Local

School Board narrows down search for next Duval County Public Schools superintendent to 2 finalists

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Duval County Public Schools (Downtown Vision, Inc.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The search for the next superintendent for Duval County Public Schools has taken its next step.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Duval County School board selected two finalists for consideration:

  • Dr. Christopher Bernier, former Superintendent for the School District of Lee County
  • Dr. Josiah Smith, former Interim Superintendent for Loudoun County Public Schools in Virginia

The finalists will be at a meet and greet event that will be held at EverBank Stadium on Monday, May 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

