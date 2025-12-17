School bus carrying 46 students involved in Union County crash

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. — A school bus carrying 46 students was involved in a crash Tuesday. The wreck occurred at about 3:36 p.m. at Southeast 5th Avenue at Southeast 11th Street.

The bus, driven by a 35-year-old Lake Butler woman, was traveling north on Southeast 11th Street approaching Southeast 5th Avenue, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

A sedan, driven by a 16-year-old Lake Butler boy, was traveling east on Southeast 5th Avenue when the bus turned left onto Southeast 5th Avenue. The left side of the bus collided with the front left of the sedan, the news release states.

“All parties involved were assessed by EMS and cleared,” the news release states.

