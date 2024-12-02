School choice begins in Duval County amid impending shut down of three elementary schools next year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — School choice is now open for Duval County Public Schools, and parents have the chance to select and tour possible future or new schools for their young students.

“We really want parents to make the best-educated decision for their child, because truly it does make a difference early on where their child goes and the education they get,” DCPS Chief of Schools Scott Schneider said.

Annie R. Morgan Elementary, Kings Trail Elementary, and Susie Tolbert Elementary are set to close at the end of the 2024-2025 school year because of DCPS’s approved master plan for district-wide consolidation, making school choice more important than ever.

On Dec. 7, parents can tour the consolidated schools and other magnet school alternatives.

“The biggest thing is making sure you understand what’s gonna be offered at the consolidated school and see the great programs that are gonna be available to their children and to make sure that’s the right choice for their child,” Schneider added. “And if not, we have many other options as well.”

Click here to research the different magnet schools and programs each school in the district has to offer.

Tours for middle and high school options during school choice will be held on Jan. 11.

