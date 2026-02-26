Scottish Tradition Takes Over Clay County Feb. 28

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla — The Northeast Florida Scottish Games and Festival returns Saturday, February 28, 2026, bringing a full day of Highland tradition, live music and family-friendly fun to the Clay County Fairgrounds in Green Cove Springs.

Now in its 31st year, the annual celebration showcases the sights and sounds of Scotland — from crowd-favorite heavy athletic competitions and clan gatherings to authentic cuisine, cultural demonstrations, Scottish animals and a dedicated children’s area. Gates are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with activities happening throughout the day.

Northeast Florida Scottish Games & Festival Photo Credit: Leigh Ann Rassler ( Leigh Ann Rassler/Photo Credit: Leigh Ann Rassler)

When the sun sets, the energy rises. A Celtic Rock Concert from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., presented in partnership with Guinness, will feature electrifying performances by Albannach, Syr, and Poehemia. The evening concludes with a fireworks display.

Adding a Hollywood twist to this year’s festivities is special guest Adrian Paul, best known for portraying Duncan MacLeod in the iconic series Highlander. Paul brings his internationally acclaimed attraction, The Sword Experience, offering fans a rare opportunity to step into the world of cinematic combat. Participants can learn authentic sword-fighting techniques while gaining insight into the choreography and storytelling behind on-screen action.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the gate. Children ages 6 to 10 are $5, and children 5 and under are free. Discounts are available at the gate for military members, first responders with ID and seniors age 65 and older.

Northeast Florida Scottish Games & Festival Photo Credit: Leigh Ann Rassler ( Leigh Ann Rassler/Photo Credit: Leigh Ann Rassler)

The Clay County Fairgrounds is located at 2493 State Road 16 West, Green Cove Springs. For tickets and more information, visit www.neflgames.com or follow the Northeast Florida Scottish Games and Festival on Facebook.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group