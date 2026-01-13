Local

Sea moss superfood recalled for possible botulism risk

By Ben Fridkis
Los Angeles superfood company Diva Fam Inc. opened up a voluntary recall of its Sea Moss Gel Superfood products after announcing a lack of required regulatory authorization and temperature monitoring for pH-controlled foods.

A lack of proper temperature monitoring could allow the growth of microbes that produce toxin associated with botulism. Botulism is a rare but serious illness that attacks the nervous system. Symptoms may include general weakness, dizziness, double vision, difficulty speaking or swallowing, and, in severe cases, difficulty breathing or muscle weakness. No illnesses or adverse effects have been reported in connection with the products at this time.

The recall affects all of the company’s True Sea Moss brand superfood packaged in 16 fluid ounce glass jars manufactured before January 9th, 2026. Jars were distributed nationwide through select retail outlets and online. Manufacture dates can be found on the product lid.

Recalled flavors include the following:

FlavorUPC
Mango5065006235875
Pineapple5065006235288
Wildcrafted5065006235073
Apple and Cinnamon5065006235776
Elderberry5065006235189
Passionfruit5061033691882
Blue Spirulina and Raspberry5065006235813
Strawberry5065006235271
Cherry5061033691264
Mango and Pineapple5065006235301
5 Blends in 15061033690052
Soursop5061033691875
Lemon Pie5061033691271
Orange5061033692926

The California Department of Public Health inspection raised questions regarding regulatory authorization and related product records. Diva Fam Inc. is cooperating fully with regulatory authorities.

Anyone who bought the product should stop using it and either return or dispose of it.

