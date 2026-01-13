Sea moss superfood recalled for possible botulism risk

Los Angeles superfood company Diva Fam Inc. opened up a voluntary recall of its Sea Moss Gel Superfood products after announcing a lack of required regulatory authorization and temperature monitoring for pH-controlled foods.

A lack of proper temperature monitoring could allow the growth of microbes that produce toxin associated with botulism. Botulism is a rare but serious illness that attacks the nervous system. Symptoms may include general weakness, dizziness, double vision, difficulty speaking or swallowing, and, in severe cases, difficulty breathing or muscle weakness. No illnesses or adverse effects have been reported in connection with the products at this time.

The recall affects all of the company’s True Sea Moss brand superfood packaged in 16 fluid ounce glass jars manufactured before January 9th, 2026. Jars were distributed nationwide through select retail outlets and online. Manufacture dates can be found on the product lid.

Recalled flavors include the following:

Flavor UPC Mango 5065006235875 Pineapple 5065006235288 Wildcrafted 5065006235073 Apple and Cinnamon 5065006235776 Elderberry 5065006235189 Passionfruit 5061033691882 Blue Spirulina and Raspberry 5065006235813 Strawberry 5065006235271 Cherry 5061033691264 Mango and Pineapple 5065006235301 5 Blends in 1 5061033690052 Soursop 5061033691875 Lemon Pie 5061033691271 Orange 5061033692926

The California Department of Public Health inspection raised questions regarding regulatory authorization and related product records. Diva Fam Inc. is cooperating fully with regulatory authorities.

Anyone who bought the product should stop using it and either return or dispose of it.

