Second annual Shoot for Justice fundraiser set for early October

Jacksonville, Fla. — Registration and sponsorship packages are still available for anyone who wants to participate in an event to support free legal services for Jacksonville residents.

Jacksonville Area Legal Aid’s second annual clay shoot fundraiser, Shoot for Justice will start Friday, October 10th. Sponsorship packages and shooter registration is available on their website.

The shooting competition is open to all experience levels, no prior shooting experience is needed. Prizes are being offered for top teams and individual shooters. There will be a post-event reception with hors d’oeuvres, beer, wine, and cocktails in the evening.

Registration for individual shooters is set at $325, and team packages are $1,200. Each team will consist of four shooters. The package includes ammunition for the day, clay targets for the competition, and admission to the exclusive post-event celebration. Bear in mind that fees are non-refundable. If registrants cannot attend the event after registration, they are asked to consider their payment a donation to JALA’s cause.

Sponsors interested may choose from several levels of sponsorship, offering unique benefits and recognition for their business. At this time, sponsor packages ranging from $250 to $1,500 are still available.

Last year’s inaugural clay shoot raised more than $16,000, which directly supports free legal services for local residents facing eviction, domestic violence, and consumer fraud. JALA hopes this year’s shoot will bring in even more teams and sponsors to make a bigger difference.

“After seeing how much last year’s clay shoot brought together and how it helped provide access to justice, we’re even more inspired for 2025. Teams and sponsors who register early help us aim higher—literally and figuratively,” said JALA Board Member Shawn DeVries.

JALA is a nonprofit law firm focused on delivering economic, social, and housing justice to low-income and at-risk individuals and families on the First Coast.

