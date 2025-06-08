Second-half surge lifts Armada Women to victory: Watch

ACJSON — The Jacksonville Armada Women’s U23 squad used a second-half surge on Saturday afternoon at Patton Park to earn a 5-0 win over previously unbeaten FC Prime Time.

The visitors stifled Jacksonville’s offense the majority of the first half until stoppage time, when a brilliant run by Brooke Bunton set up teammate Sophia Pontieri to slot it home for the opening goal. In the second half, the Girls in Blue found their footing and put the game out of reach with 56th and 58th-minute goals from Sarah Brunner and Jianna Ramirez, respectively. Bunton and Nancy Almanza would add their names to the score sheet in the final five minutes of a 5-0 victory.

Halfway through the WPSL season, the Armada find themselves in a battle for the Sunshine Conference title, currently tied on points with the West Florida Flames atop the table.

The upcoming week could play a big role in deciding a champion, with the Fleet on the road for two matches in the span of three days starting Thursday night. That’s when they take on another unbeaten foe, Florida Premier FC.

As for the Boys in Blue, a 3-0 lead evaporated Saturday night against Club de Lyon FC before Bemanzi Alibaruho’s heroics saved the day. With a 82nd-minute goal, they secured a 4-3 win, keeping the Armada Men’s U23 team undefeated.

The Men will be back on Action Sports Jax 24/7 next Saturday night as they host the New Orleans Jesters at 7 pm.

