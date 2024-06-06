Secret Service intelligence in Camden County wire fraud case leads to drug trafficking arrests

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — An extensive investigation by county agencies and the Secret Service into wire fraud also led to three drug arrests.

In May of 2022, the Secret Service gathered information that Daniel Cavey was involved in making purchases from Lowe’s Home Improvement stores using corporate accounts that weren’t his own.

In May of 2024, Cavey and his girlfriend, Janine Keslar, were indicted by a Federal Grand Jury for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud.

An arrest warrant was issued for Cavey on May 29.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office, SRT teams, and the Secret Service joined forces to find him. The sheriff’s office said while Cavey wasn’t located at a home searched in St. Marys, law enforcement did find drugs and drug paraphernalia. This resulted in the following arrests:

Brenda Keslar was charged with Trafficking and Possession of Methamphetamine.

Janine Keslar was charged with Trafficking.

Richard Clevenger was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Cavey was eventually found and arrested a few days later in St. Johns County and charged with wire fraud.

Camden County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Secret Service for their partnership in the operation.

