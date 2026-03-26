‘Served our community with pride’: Jacksonville firefighter, 23, killed in Putnam County crash

MELROSE, Fla. — A member of the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department was killed in a car crash early Wednesday in Putnam County. Rescue Engineer Colton Tibbetts, 23, died in the single-vehicle wreck at about 2:35 a.m. at State Road 26 and State Road 21 in Melrose.

A JFRD social media post states that Tibbetts was promoted in November.

“Colton followed in his father Brian’s footsteps when he joined JFRD three years ago,” the post states. “In November, he was promoted to Engineer at just 22 years old, a reflection of his commitment, work ethic, and the firefighter he was becoming.”

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Tibbetts father, Lt. Brian Tibbetts, recently retired from JFRD, the post states.

Tibbets was traveling eastbound on SR 26 at about 2:35 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle striking a sign and multiple trees on the westbound side of the road, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states. The vehicle overturned onto its roof, the news release states.

The vehicle caught on fire and the driver had to be extricated, according to Putnam County Fire Rescue.

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