Seven Florida public universities make U.S. News & World Report Top 100 Best Colleges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s public universities have secured a top position in the 2026 Best Colleges rankings by U.S. News & World Report, with the state being recognized as one of the top three for the number of public national universities in the top 100.

Florida has maintained four schools in the top 50 for national public universities and achieved a record-breaking seven institutions in the top 100, with Florida Atlantic University making its debut on this list.

“The State University System of Florida has proven once again why we remain the #1 public university system in the nation,” said State University System Chancellor Ray Rodrigues. Board of Governors Chair Brian Lamb stated, “These remarkable outcomes affirm the hard work and dedication of our university trustees, faculty, students, and staff across the state.”

The University of Florida is ranked #7 among public universities, maintaining its position as a top 10 public university for eight consecutive years. Florida State University climbed two spots to #21, and the University of South Florida also rose two spots to #43. Florida International University is ranked #46, while the University of Central Florida is at #61. Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University is ranked #92 and has been the #1 Public HBCU for seven consecutive years. Florida Atlantic University, now ranked #100, marks its first appearance in the top 100. Florida Polytechnic University has been ranked #1 Regional Public College in the South for five consecutive years and is noted for its top 30 undergraduate engineering program among public schools without a PhD. The University of West Florida improved its ranking by four spots to #6 in the Regional Public Universities: South category. New College of Florida is ranked #10 among Public Liberal Arts Colleges. Florida Atlantic University President Adam Hasner expressed pride in the university’s achievement, highlighting the institution’s momentum and impact. UWF Interim President Manny Diaz Jr. acknowledged the support from the Board of Trustees and the Florida Legislature in helping the university reach new heights.

