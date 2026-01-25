Seven injured after deck collapses at Ponte Vedra home, SJCFR says

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — A two-story deck at a private residence on South Ponte Vedra Boulevard collapsed just after noon on Sunday, sending seven people to area hospitals.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue responded to the home around 12:33 p.m. after reports of the deck collapse.

Two people were taken to a local trauma center, but officials say both are in stable condition.

Five others were also hurt and transported to nearby hospitals, all reported as stable, SJCFR said.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

