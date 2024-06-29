Local

Several Bolles alumni are headed to the Olympic Games

APTOPIX US Swimming Olympic Trials Caeleb Dressel reacts after winning the Men's 100 butterfly finals Saturday, June 22, 2024, at the US Swimming Olympic Trials in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Michael Conroy/AP)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several alumni from The Bolles School in Jacksonville have qualified to compete in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy became the first swimmer to win the men’s 100 back and 200 back at three straight U.S. Trials.

Another gold medalist, Caeleb Dressel, has also qualified. He won the men’s 50 free and 100 fly at the trials.

A few international Bolles alumni will be representing their home countries.

Martin Espernberger is representing Austria, Sabrina Lyn is representing Jamaica, and McKenna DeBever is representing Peru.

