Shands Bridge reopens after Wednesday morning vessel strike

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — The Shands Bridge has reopened to traffic after a dredging barge not associated with nearby First Coast Expressway/Shands Bridge construction activities struck the bridge shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) temporarily closed the bridge to allow inspection teams to mobilize and assess the structure. Crews utilized an under-bridge inspection machine (UBIM) to conduct a more involved evaluation. The safety of Florida’s transportation infrastructure is, without exception, FDOT’s top priority.

Inspectors determined the structure to be safe and reliable for the traveling public and reopened it at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Safety remains FDOT’s top priority. All bridges in Florida are inspected at a minimum every two years as part of a robust, federally mandated program. This proactive approach supports long-term maintenance planning, ensures structural integrity, and helps deliver the best value for taxpayers’ infrastructure investments.

FDOT is also advancing construction of a new First Coast Expressway bridge over the St. Johns River. The new structure will provide increased capacity and greater vertical clearance, enhancing regional mobility and resiliency.

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