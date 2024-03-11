‘She had a love for people:’ loved ones remember Betty Holzendorf

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family and friends celebrated the life of a local influential political figure.

Betty Holzendorf served in the Florida House of Representatives from 1988-1992 and in the Florida Senate from 1992 to 2002, according to her House and Senate biographies.

Holzendorf died on February 29, at 84-years-old.

Monday, loved ones gathered at the St. Paul AME Church on the Northside to say their final goodbyes.

“She had a love for people,” said Nathaniel Farley Jr., Holzendorf’s friend.

“Mrs. Betty Holzendorf was one of those who invited people to come see what this city was about because she loved it and that was one of the things I really loved about her.”

Farley Jr. knew Holzendorf for more than 40 years.

“She was an activist for helping people, she was an activist how to love people, and how to forgive people who didn’t try to help her,” said Farley Jr.

He said Holzendorf never worried about herself.

And she dedicated her life to public service.

She started her education in Duval County Public Schools, graduating from Mathew W. Gilbert High School.

She later returned to the school district as a science teacher.

“She showed what she do, she didn’t just talk it, she did it, she acted it,” said Farley Jr.

During her tenure in the legislature, she was also a significant advocate for the University of North Florida.

She has a street on UNF’s campus named in her honor.

