‘She was the greatest sister ever’: Family identifies woman found dead outside Jacksonville Gym

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead Saturday in the parking lot of Chuze Fitness.

Family members have identified the victim as 24-year-old Cherrish Nunley.

Nunley’s sister, Justine Donaldson, told only Action News Jax that Nunley lived in the apartment complex next to the gym and did not have a membership there. The family said they are heartbroken and confused about why she would have been at the fitness center.

“She was the greatest sister ever. She was my best friend. I couldn’t have asked for a better sister,” Donaldson said.

Donaldson said she sensed something was wrong before detectives contacted the family.

“We noticed on her social media that she was really quiet, which is unusual. The detectives reached out to us this morning to let us know that they had identified her.”

She added that Nunley did not work out at the gym and had no reason to be there.

“But we’re not really sure why she ended up over there at that fitness center,” Donaldson said.

The family has already endured a previous loss. Nunley leaves behind two young children.

“We just lost our mom in 2022. She has 2 babies, one is 5 and one is going to be 2 in June. We were not expecting this. She was supposed to come over here today and cook dinner and have some time with my newborn.”

While the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has not released specifics about what caused Nunley’s death, the family says detectives told them she suffered multiple gunshot wounds. They described Nunley as caring and deeply devoted to others.

“She had a very gentle soul, and she was really good with kids and animals. She always was about helping everybody but herself,” Donaldson said.

The family is pleading for answers and justice.

“We want whoever did this to be caught.”

They are asking anyone who may have heard or seen anything to contact JSO or CrimeStoppers.

A GoFundMe has also been created to help with funeral expenses. Here is the link if you would like to donate: https://gofund.me/5902d70a3

