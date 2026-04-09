Sheriff T.K. Waters helps stop theft suspect at hardware store on Atlantic Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters arrested a man after he attempted to leave with $500 in merchandise from a hardware store on Atlantic Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon.

According to JSO, Sheriff Waters was picking up an order at customer service when a store employee flagged him down.

JSO says Sheriff Waters and a retired robbery detective chased the man as he attempted to leave the store with $500 in merchandise. The man twisted away after the sheriff grabbed him by the sweatshirt. Sheriff Waters pursued him and took him to the ground.

With the help of the retired detective, the man was put into handcuffs after he resisted.

District 2 Patrol officers responded and took over the investigation. 40-year-old Raymond Pena Jr. was identified as the suspect and was charged with theft and resisting. JSO says he also had two active warrants for theft.

“Just because I was elected sheriff doesn’t mean I’m no longer a policeman,” said Sheriff Waters.

JSO says the sheriff and the detective were not injured.

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