‘She’s still holding on for us’: Husband whose wife was shot in the face in Jacksonville speaks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The husband of a woman shot in the face Saturday night and left hospitalized spoke to only Action News Jax.

Family members confirm the victim of the Murray Hill shooting is 42-year-old Latasha Taylor.

“She is a great mother and great wife. She always puts other people before herself. She’s willing to help everybody,” Tony Taylor, Latasha’s husband, said.

Tony Taylor said he was getting ready to spend his 15th anniversary with his wife, Latasha. Instead, he said his family of five is staying 24/7 at UF Health Jacksonville praying for a miracle.

RELATED: JSO: 1 in critical condition after a shooting Saturday night in Murray Hill area

“She met me when I was going through a tough time in my life. She showed me how much she cares about people. I was at rock bottom, and she saved my life,” Taylor said.

Family said Latasha was enjoying this past Saturday night with her male cousin. The two were in a car at a red light at an intersection on Post Street in Murray Hill. The suspected shooter was in the car right behind them, Tony Taylor said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“The girl who was following them got out of the car and already had the gun, so she was prepared to shoot someone when she showed up,” he said.

Tony emphasizes that his wife did not know the shooter.

“The shooter was arguing with a male that was in the car. My wife got out to try to diffuse the situation and just leave and that’s when the girl shot her,” he said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Officers detained a suspect; however, they have not released many details about the shooting.

Latasha Taylor is making progress, but her family said it will be a rough road to recovery.

“She wasn’t supposed to make it past Saturday, but she’s still holding on for us,” Tony Taylor said.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.