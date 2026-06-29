Shooting in Durkeeville leaves one dead, another critically injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Sunday morning shooting in the Durkeeville neighborhood has left one man dead and another fighting for his life in the hospital.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1700 block of West 11th Street around 1 a.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire.

Upon arrival, responding officers discovered a chaotic scene but few remaining witnesses.

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“We do know that there was a crowd of individuals, and by the time officers got there, we basically only had two individuals, and they both had been shot,” said Sergeant Steve Rudlaff of the JSO Homicide Unit.

The two victims, both believed to be between the ages of 20 and 30 years old, were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue personnel pronounced one of the men dead at the scene. The second victim was rushed to UF Health, where he remains in critical condition.

Investigators have not yet identified either victim, and the motive behind the violence remains unclear. Authorities noted that a large gathering had taken place in the area prior to the gunfire.

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“There was a lot of people out gathered, doing fireworks, drinking,” Sgt. Rudlaff said. It is still unknown if the victims knew the shooter or what triggered the altercation.

The early morning violence has deeply shaken the surrounding community.

Reola Robinson, a local church attendee, expressed her grief and exhaustion regarding the neighborhood’s ongoing battle with gun violence.

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“I just prayed that one day all this anger will stop,” Robinson said, noting that news of the shooting left her deeply saddened.

As of Sunday afternoon, no suspect descriptions have been released, and no arrests have been made. Detectives are urging anyone with information about the gathering or the shooting to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

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