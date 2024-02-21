Silver alert: Have you seen this man?

JACKSONILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing and endangered adult last seen on the city’s Northside near 900 block of Pheasant Drive.

67-year-old Robert Young Jr. was reported missing by family after failing to return home.

It has been reported to us Mr. Young has been diagnosed with a dementia. He was last seen around 8:30 a.m. driving a 2012 green Kia Soul bearing Florida license plate of ‘LLR L54.’

Due to the circumstances involved, JSO is asking for assistance from the community to ascertain his safety

If you have information which could lead to Mr. Young’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

