SILVER ALERT: JSO looking for endangered woman, 67

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for an endangered 67-year-old woman last seen on the city’s Southside near Beach Boulevard and University Boulevard.

Linda Jones Corley was reported missing by family after failing to return home. She has reportedly been diagnosed with a serious medical condition and is showing signs of dementia. She was last seen around 5:15 p.m. on Monday, January 15th, driving a 2009 silver 4-door Pontiac G6 bearing Florida license plate of CBT C61. The vehicle has a missing left hubcap.

If you have information which could lead to Corley’s location, you are asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.