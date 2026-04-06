Sing Out Loud Festival opens applications for local artist showcases in St. Johns County

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Sing Out Loud Festival is now accepting applications from musicians and venues interested in taking part in this year’s Local Artist Showcases.

The showcases are set for three weekends in September across St. Johns County:

September 4–6

September 11–13

September 18–20

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Festival organizers say the showcases will feature more than 100 free performances at multiple venues, highlighting local and regional talent as part of the official lineup.

Artists must be based in St. Johns County or nearby areas, and venues must be located within the county to be eligible.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Applications for both artists and venues are due by May 1 at noon.

For artists that are interested in performing click HERE.

For venues interested in hosting showcases, click HERE to apply online.

Selected participants will be notified in June. Organizers say applying does not guarantee a spot.

This year marks the festival’s 10th anniversary.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.