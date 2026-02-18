From a single shot to a lifetime of care: 4 million free pet vaccines and growing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A national milestone in pet health will be marked this weekend in Jacksonville as Petco Love distributes its four millionth free pet vaccine. The nonprofit organization is celebrating the achievement through a free vaccine clinic hosted in partnership with the Jacksonville Humane Society.

The clinic will take place on Sunday, February 22, 2026, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Jacksonville Humane Society, located at 8464 Beach Blvd.

Since launching its Vaccinated and Loved initiative in August 2021, Petco Love has provided millions of free vaccines to protect pets against deadly but preventable diseases. The program focuses on illnesses such as parvovirus and distemper in dogs, and panleukopenia in cats — conditions that can be life-threatening without proper immunization.

At Sunday’s clinic, organizers aim to vaccinate up to 500 pets. Free DAPPv vaccines for dogs and HCP vaccines for cats — purchased through Merck Animal Health — will be available to community pets.

Petco Love President Chelsea Staley says the program’s impact goes beyond a single vaccine. “For nearly half of the pet parents we surveyed at free clinics powered by Petco Love, these events are how they make sure their pets get vaccinated,” Staley said. “For families who haven’t yet established a veterinary care routine due to financial constraints or other access barriers, free vaccine clinics are often the very first step they take — where they first connect with trusted veterinary guidance. It’s more than just a single shot. It’s about preventing disease in the long term, protecting communities, and opening the door for families and pets to a lifetime of care.”

What Pet Owners Need to Know:

The clinic is open to all families in northeast Florida and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.

Limited to dogs and cats only

Three-pet limit per person

Pets must be at least 12 weeks old

Dogs must be on a leash

Cats must be in a carrier

Not recommended for pets with a prior history of vaccine reactions

In addition to DAPPv and HCP vaccines, pets will also receive required rabies vaccinations and a microchip. Rabies vaccines and microchips are mandatory unless owners provide proof of up-to-date rabies vaccination or documentation showing their pet is already microchipped. Duval County residents may be required to pay a $20 city license fee as mandated by the City of Jacksonville. More information about licensing requirements is available at jacksonville.gov.

As Petco Love reaches the four million mark, organizers say the goal remains simple: ensure that cost never stands in the way of a pet’s health — and help connect families to lifelong veterinary care.

For additional details about the vaccine clinic, pet owners can visit jaxhumane.org/vax.

