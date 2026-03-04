Local

SJSO investigating St. Augustine burglary

By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance footage of a burglary in the Beacon Lake neighborhood. According to SJSO, the burglary happened at Concave Lane on February 25 around 7:00 p.m.

In a post on social media, the sheriff’s office said the person entered through the backyard, walked to the back sliding glass door, cut the screen door, and then broke the glass door. Over a 15-minute period, the person walked in and out of the home several times, and stole a filing cabinet and a briefcase.

"The subject is wearing a light-colored hat, black face mask, light colored hooded sweater, a dark colored vest, light colored pants, and light-colored shoes‚" said the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Property Crimes detectives ask anyone with information on an unknown vehicle parked at the JEA area near Beacon Lake Parkway and Concave Lane to contact the sheriff’s office at SOpropertycrimes@sjso.org.

