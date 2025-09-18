Smoked fish recalled for potential Listeria contamination

Jacksonville, Fla. — Haifa Smoked Fish of Jamaica NY issues a recall for two of its products: Cold Smoked Salmon Lot #219 and Cold Smoked Seabass Lot #212 due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Both products were distributed nationwide through direct delivery to retail stores and distributors. The smoked fish is vacuum packaged on a paper board with flexible plastic. So far no illnesses have been reported.

Smoked fish lot number The lot number sticker can be found on the underside of the packaging

Haifa initially announced the recall Tuesday, stating that contamination was discovered after sampling by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food inspectors and subsequent analysis of Food Laboratory personnel.

Listeria monocytogenes is a disease-causing bacteria that can survive in refrigerated conditions and may cause anyone who eats food contaminated with Listeria to develop listeriosis. Listeriosis symptoms typically present as fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Symptoms may last for 1 to 3 days. Invasive listeriosis is potentially life threatening, with symptoms of headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions. Invasive listeriosis is potentially life-threatening, especially for newborns, people over 65 years old, and anyone with weakened immune systems. Symptoms during pregnancy may go unnoticed, but can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

Consult with your healthcare provider if you suspect you have developed symptoms resembling listeriosis.

Anyone who bought the fish is asked to return it to the retailer they got it from for a full refund.

