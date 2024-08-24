Soggy start to the weekend

Jacksonville, Fla. — A band of persistent rain overnight resulted in flash flooding across eastern parts of Duval County.

Radar-estimated rain totals are more than 9″ since Friday afternoon.

First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs says our overall weather pattern won’t change much this weekend. We’ll stay warm, with occasional, slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms.

There will be plenty of dry hours in the mix, but keep the rain gear handy.

Expect a high temperature of 87 degrees.

