Some local business changes at beaches may impact future July 4th celebrations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It wouldn’t be the 4th of July at Neptune Beach without the annual Independence Day block party on 1st Street.

Since early Friday morning, the street has been blocked off for any through traffic from Cherry Street to Hopkins Street.

“It is the best city for the 4th of July hands down,” said Jacksonville native Holly Burt.

“It just brings a really great crowd and everyone’s happy for America,” said Neptune Beach resident Connor Bonham. ”That’s what it’s all about.”

However, changes to some local businesses at the beaches could switch up how future holiday celebrations look.

Just last month Action News Jax reported redevelopment plans for the historic Casa Marina Hotel in Jax Beach and the expansion of the Town Center at 6th Street strip mall. The strip mall will become a building five times as tall as it is now.

Over in Neptune Beach, the Lemon Bar and the Seahorse Oceanfront Inn, which are both owned by Iguana Investments Florida, Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s development company, are also expected to undergo some redevelopment.

Holly Burt grew up in Jacksonville and comes back home for the fourth of July. She thinks the changes could ruin the vibe that so many locals love about our beach communities.

“I think it’s going to hinder our experience in Jax Beach just because the beaches have this local atmosphere. I mean all of our businesses are pretty local. Everyone knows each other’s neighbor,” said Burt. “I think a lot of the residents are going to be a little upset.”

No word yet on when the Lemon Bar redevelopments and changes will be coming.

