Son charged with murder in father’s shooting death on Jacksonville’s Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 27-year-old Jacksonville man is in Duval County jail charged with shooting his father to death. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to a home at about 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 7000 block of Fawn Lake Drive for a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived at the scene and found Garry Bartlett Sr., 69, dead from multiple gun wounds, a JSO news release states. After examining evidence at the scene, Bartlett’s son, Garry Bartlett Jr., was arrested and charged with murder.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.