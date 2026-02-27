‘Sounded like a second chance at life’: Jax Council Member’s journey at Proton Therapy Institute

Jacksonville, Fl — The UF Health Proton Therapy Institute celebrates 20 years of service in Jacksonville, and today’s good news features Jacksonville City Council Member Terrance Freeman.

He shared his prostate cancer journey from the initial diagnosis is July 2023, and how treatment with the UFPTI got him through the fear, uncertainty, and depression of cancer to the other side -- remission, advocacy, and being a support resource for other men on their journey.

According to the American Cancer Society, about 6 in 10 prostate cancers are diagnosed in men who are 65 or older. At the time of his diagnosis, Freeman was 48.

Today, Freeman is an advocate for early detection and gives his personal cell number (904) 449-6267 out to anyone who has questions or wants to talk about prostate cancer.

