Sources: Inspector General investigating JHA board member

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax Ben Becker has learned from multiple sources that Jacksonville Housing Authority board member Harriet Block is under an investigation by Jacksonville’s Office of Inspector General.

Sources tell Becker that Block, who is the board secretary and a resident, is exceeding income requirements for Section 8 housing because family members have moved in with her.

Block told Becker via a text message “I’m sorry, I’m not knowledgeable of anything about that.”

This is at least the fifth Inspector General investigation of the housing authority in the past year.

Last week, Becker first reported one investigation of former deputy Chief Financial Officer Greg Williams was forwarded to law enforcement resulting in Williams being arrested by JSO after $9.500 disappeared.

Separately, the Inspector General also unearthed that nearly $2 million worth of utility cards that were intended for Section 8 housing recipients were not used for utilities.

In addition, two CEO’s have resigned this year, as well as the former Chief Financial Officer.

Becker also reported in July that sources said the mayor’s office had discussed ways to take over the agency, but. the mayor’s office denied the report.

