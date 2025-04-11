Sources tell Action News Jax what happened in Duval County Jail prior to inmate’s death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Only on Action News Jax, we are getting a clearer picture of what happened inside the Duval County Jail on Monday that led to one inmate’s death, and nine corrections employees being removed from their positions and stripped of their corrections authority.

We have been told the officers have been reassigned with pay.

Two law enforcement sources provided to Action News Jax’s Ben Becker a broad outline of what happened between inmate Charles Faggart and corrections officers inside the jail Monday, and both accounts line up with each other.

The two sources laid out what they understood happened on Monday inside the jail. Faggart was pronounced dead Thursday.

Both sources say Faggart was resisting while inside the jail. It’s unclear what he was resisting or why.

Both sources say he was eventually placed in a “restraining chair,” which is used to subdue inmates who are not complying with orders. He continued to be noncompliant while in the chair, sources say. Faggart was pepper-sprayed, but it’s not clear if they used pepper spray on him when he was strapped down to the chair, or was still getting strapped down.

Our sources say it’s not a violation of JSO policy to pepper-spray someone who is in a restraining chair if they continue to be noncompliant.

They both say Faggart then returned to his cell, started bashing his head into the wall and doing self-harm, and officers then came a second time to restrain him.

What’s unclear is who and what caused Faggart’s critical injuries. We do know, according to the sources, is that not all nine jail employees removed used force on Faggart.

On Thursday, we spoke exclusively with Faggart’s ex-girlfriend Savannah Storie. She told Action News Jax’s Madison Foglio that Faggart was battling addiction issues.

“He needed help, he didn’t need brutality, he needed rehabilitation, he needed services,” Storie said.

The Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 5-30 released the following statement Friday:

“The correctional officers and sergeant involved in the incident at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility are all members of the Jacksonville Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5-30. Our organization stands by them and will protect their rights to due process. Whether it is the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or the State Attorney’s Office, we always support investigations based on facts and evidence.

We will have no further comment until the investigation is complete.”

The attorney representing Charles Faggart, Belkis Plata, released the following statement on their behalf Friday evening:

“The family of Charles Faggart wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the community for the overwhelming outpouring of love, solidarity, and support during this incredibly difficult time. Your kindness, generosity, and activism have brought comfort as they continue to seek answers surrounding the tragic circumstances of Charles’ death at the hands of members of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The family is in communication with representatives from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, who have assured them that Charles’ case is a top priority and that answers will be provided as soon as they are able. In the meantime, the family remains focused on honoring Charles’ life and preserving his legacy.

True to his generous spirit, Charles’ kindness will transcend beyond his life — as he was a registered organ donor. The family remains by Charles’ side as they await the scheduling of his organ donation surgery.

The family understands that Charles’ death has rightfully sparked anger, frustration, and grief throughout the community. They share those emotions deeply. However, they respectfully ask that any demonstrations or expressions of protest in Charles’ name remain peaceful. The family firmly believes that accountability and justice can — and must — coexist with peace. They also recognize that while there are officers whose actions must be called into question, there are many good and honorable members of law enforcement who serve this community with integrity. The family asks that the community remember this distinction as they lift their voices and demand justice for Charles.

The family will continue to provide updates on their GoFundMe page and are deeply grateful for every contribution, prayer, and act of kindness made in Charles’ honor.”

