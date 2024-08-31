Southeastern Grocers launches annual donation program to help American Red Cross

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, recently launched its annual in-store donation program to help the American Red Cross.

Through Sept. 17. customers can donate $1, $5, or round up at checkout to support the American Red Cross’ disaster relief efforts during hurricane season.

The money helps provide people with food, shelter, relief supplies, emotional support, recovery planning, and other assistance.

Throughout its partnership with the American Red Cross, SEG has donated more than $12 million, according to a news release.

