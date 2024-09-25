Southwest Airlines stopping service to Atlanta airport from Jacksonville International Airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville International Airport will be affected by Southwest Airlines’ changes at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Action News Jax’s sister station WSB-TV in Atlanta reports that Southwest would reduce the staff operating in the Atlanta area as they “continue to optimize the network to meet demand and maximize profitability.”

Action News Jax’s Ben Becker reached out to the JAX airport and received the following response:

“We were just informed by Southwest that on April 8th they will be stopping service to ATL from JAX. We were also informed that they will be increasing frequency out of JAX to Nashville & St. Louis (no specifics yet, but it may be on their website).”

The company told WSB that while staffing levels at the Atlanta airport would be “drawn down,” they planned to boost services at Nashville and six other markets from there, including Albuquerque, Albany, Jackson, Memphis (intra-Tennessee service for the first time), Providence and Tulsa.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.